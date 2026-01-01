Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> This 2023 Elantra is bringing the classic sedan back with bold, edgy, forward-thinking design. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 29,251 km. Its Intense Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oCPhWx+EHmissV8yRKPhqzudNtrmxr54 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Preferred. .This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Hyundai Elantra

29,251 KM

Details

$23,085

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Heated Seats

13490147

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$23,085

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,251KM
VIN KMHLM4AG7PU533160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1649
  • Mileage 29,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2023 Elantra is bringing the classic sedan back with bold, edgy, forward-thinking design. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 29,251 km. It's Intense Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. .This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$23,085

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2023 Hyundai Elantra