Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows</b><br> <br> This Kona may be a small SUV but its big on adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for lifes next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 34,018 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Konas trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Hyundai KONA

34,018 KM

Details Description

$28,066

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$28,066

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,018KM
VIN KM8K2CAB7PU974478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows

This Kona may be a small SUV but it's big on adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 34,018 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Certified for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Certified 9,678 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 78,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, NAV, TECH PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, NAV, TECH PACKAGE 18,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,066

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA