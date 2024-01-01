$28,066+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$28,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,018KM
VIN KM8K2CAB7PU974478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows
This Kona may be a small SUV but it's big on adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 34,018 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
