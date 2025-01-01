$32,066+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
N DCT - Low Mileage
2023 Hyundai KONA
N DCT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$32,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,232KM
VIN KM8KH3AC2PU011737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0288A
- Mileage 22,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Pull up to the starting gate in this exciting Kona N Line. This 2023 Hyundai Kona N is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The moment you step inside this Kona N, you will feel a rush from the striking N-specific details. From stunning blue accents to driver focused tech, every part of this Kona N was designed to enhance your experience. This high performance SUV has one mission: complete exhilaration.This low mileage SUV has just 22,232 kms. It's cyber grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona N's trim level is DCT. Made to shake up the subcompact crossover class, this Kona N features a riotous yet efficient powertrain, keenly-tuned suspension, lightweight machined alloy wheels, and a sonorous exhaust note that stirs the soul. Being a practical and comfortable crossover at heart, the Kona N also comes standard with heated front seats with an illuminated N logo for a sportier touch, a heated steering wheel, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and remote cargo access. Connectivity is handled by a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, selective service internet access, and premium harman/kardon audio system. Safety features include blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, collision avoidance with pedestrian braking, and a rearview camera. Additional features include smart device remote engine start, a digital instrument cluster with a heads up display, LED headlights with automatic high beams and perimeter/approach lights, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$32,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2023 Hyundai KONA