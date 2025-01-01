$28,964+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package
2023 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$28,964
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,200KM
VIN KM8K5CA38PU006521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0064A
- Mileage 8,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation!
Prepared for adventure, you can take this Kona out to connect with nature without ever losing connection to our high paced society. This 2023 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 8,200 kms. It's pulse red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T N Line AWD w/Ultimate Package. Alongside the N Line style and performance upgrades, this Ultimate package adds a sunroof and LED lighting to enhance the exterior, plus a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats and a Harman Kardon 8 speaker sound system for ultimate luxury. Additional features include distance pacing cruise, wi-fi, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
2023 Hyundai KONA