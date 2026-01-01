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2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$27,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,315KM
VIN KM8K2CAB8PU032942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ECOTRONIC GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1716
- Mileage 31,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi!
With incredible safety features that help you stay on the road, this Kona lets you get further and see more than ever before. This 2023 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.
This low mileage SUV has just 31,315 km. It's Ecotronic Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With incredible safety features that help you stay on the road, this Kona lets you get further and see more than ever before. This 2023 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.
This low mileage SUV has just 31,315 km. It's Ecotronic Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$27,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2023 Hyundai KONA