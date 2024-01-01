$47,066+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige 7-Passenger
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige 7-Passenger
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$47,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,895KM
VIN KM8R5DGE2PU596650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0146
- Mileage 44,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Keys, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Camera
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by head turning style, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2023 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2023, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 44,895 kms. It's hyper white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige 7-Passenger. With luxury features like a heads up display, a two row sunroof, and heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, this Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Hyundai PALISADE