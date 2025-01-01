$46,066+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 8-Passenger - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$46,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,556KM
VIN KM8R3DGE7PU616252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1597
- Mileage 61,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
Filling a huge gap in the Hyundai line-up is only one reason Hyundai brought you this 3 row SUV Palisade. This 2023 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2023, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 61,556 kms. It's abyss black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Urban 8-Passenger. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
Proximity Keys
2023 Hyundai PALISADE