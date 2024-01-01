$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,373KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS5DAL2PH623236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0004
- Mileage 3,373 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera!
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2023 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This low mileage SUV has just 3,373 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Presenting the ultimate Santa Fe experience, this Ultimate Calligraphy trim rewards you with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a driver's heads up display unit, a 360-degree camera system and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2023 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This low mileage SUV has just 3,373 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Presenting the ultimate Santa Fe experience, this Ultimate Calligraphy trim rewards you with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a driver's heads up display unit, a 360-degree camera system and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Dodge Durango SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 49,813 KM $38,498 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Leather Seats 77,736 KM $16,898 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline FWD - Heated Seats 75,704 KM $25,698 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe