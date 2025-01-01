$35,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$35,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,476KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL5PH526600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0489A
- Mileage 58,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2023 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 58,476 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Presenting the ultimate Santa Fe experience, this Ultimate Calligraphy trim rewards you with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a driver's heads up display unit, a 360-degree camera system and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2023 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 58,476 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Presenting the ultimate Santa Fe experience, this Ultimate Calligraphy trim rewards you with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a driver's heads up display unit, a 360-degree camera system and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 177,195 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 124,455 KM $29,986 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Park Assist 34,198 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$35,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe