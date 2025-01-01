Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!

For adventure, readiness, and outstanding style, this 2023 Santa Fe is an easy choice. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 37,686 kms. Its gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fes trim level is Preferred AWD. Kickstart your Santa Fe experience with this Preferred trim, which comes standard with heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

37,686 KM

$33,066

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

12844204

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$33,066

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,686KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ2PH582577

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0103
  • Mileage 37,686 KM

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!

For adventure, readiness, and outstanding style, this 2023 Santa Fe is an easy choice. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 37,686 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred AWD. Kickstart your Santa Fe experience with this Preferred trim, which comes standard with heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Heated Seats

Tow Package
Proximity Key

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Climate Control

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

