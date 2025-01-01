$31,075+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$31,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,928KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ7PH504909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!
Incredible design in and out makes this 2023 Santa Fe striking and fun to drive. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 53,928 kms. It's hampton grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred AWD. Kickstart your Santa Fe experience with this Preferred trim, which comes standard with heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
