$32,079+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line
2023 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$32,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,670KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHL54JC5PA276382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Interior Colour DARK GREY W/RED STITCHING, NAPPA LEATHER/DINAMICA SEATING SURFAC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,670 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Leather Seats, HUD, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights
With a slew of tech features and remarkable versatility, Hyundai knocked it out of the park with this 2023 Sonata. This 2023 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2023 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2023 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 41,670 kms. It's hampton grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line. Representing the pinnacle of the Sonata lineup, this 2.5T N-Line is fully loaded with sport-tuned suspension for engaging handling, N-inspired machined aluminum wheels, heated Nappa leather seats with lumbar support, memory function and power adjustment, a driver's heads up display unit, and a comprehensive surround view360-degree camera system. Also standard include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, a sonorous 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an immersive 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with inbuilt navigation. Occupants are kept safe on the road, thanks to safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and rear collision mitigation. Additional standard features include dual zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With a slew of tech features and remarkable versatility, Hyundai knocked it out of the park with this 2023 Sonata. This 2023 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2023 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2023 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 41,670 kms. It's hampton grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line. Representing the pinnacle of the Sonata lineup, this 2.5T N-Line is fully loaded with sport-tuned suspension for engaging handling, N-inspired machined aluminum wheels, heated Nappa leather seats with lumbar support, memory function and power adjustment, a driver's heads up display unit, and a comprehensive surround view360-degree camera system. Also standard include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, a sonorous 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an immersive 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with inbuilt navigation. Occupants are kept safe on the road, thanks to safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and rear collision mitigation. Additional standard features include dual zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, POWER LIFTGATE 59,784 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, COMFORT PACKAGE 35,966 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, POWER LIFGATE 98,459 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2023 Hyundai Sonata