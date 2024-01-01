$30,066+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Essential AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$30,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,216KM
VIN KM8JBCAE3PU173214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tow Package, Rear Camera
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 33,216 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Essential AWD. This Tucson Essential features a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and offers amazing value, thanks to a slew of standard features including heated front seats, 60/40 split forward-folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, metal/piano black interior trim, and an 8-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, proximity keyless entry, tow equipment with trailer sway control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
