$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate - Sunroof
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,632KM
VIN KM8JCCA1XPU124344
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2254
- Mileage 19,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $42395 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $39995!
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid does it all with ease and grace. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 19,632 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. Taking things a step further, this Tucson Hybrid with the Ultimate trim adds memory settings for front seat positions, voice-activated dual-zone climate control and an aerial view camera system, and also includes an automatic full-time all-wheel drive system, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated leather seats with 8-way power adjustment and 2-way lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a power-operated smart rear liftgate with proximity cargo access, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation with voice-activation, and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system. Road safety is taken care of, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian & cyclist detection, rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rear view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Navigation.
Payments from $643.28 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Memory Settings Include
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support, driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Selective Service Internet Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Convenience
TOW
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.32 Axle Ratio
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Premium Audio System -inc: 8 high-efficiency speakers including subwoofer, 8-channel digital amplifier and dynamic speed compensation, HD Radio, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB conne...
Radio w/Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid