$39,898+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$39,898
+ taxes & licensing
14,316KM
Used
VIN KNDPVCAF7P7074991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0614A
- Mileage 14,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Navigation!
Explore the endless possibilities in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage. This 2023 Kia Sportage is for sale today in Kanata.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 14,316 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX Premium. Upgrading to this all-wheel drive Kia Sportage EX Premium is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with quilted synthetic leather seats, a massive sunroof, power heated and cooled front seats, a power liftgate, LED headlights, unique aluminum wheels, front fog lights and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It also comes with a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen that features Kia Connect, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus proximity keyless entry and a heated steering wheel. Additional safety features include distance pacing cruise control, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, a rear view camera with guideline assist and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 235/55R19
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, memory driver seat and power passenger seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Kia Connect Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
54.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L GDI+MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: idle, stop and go
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Led Headlights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Kia Sportage