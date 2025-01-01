Menu
Account
Sign In
Explore the endless possibilities in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 78,045 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Kia Sportage

78,045 KM

Details Description

$27,075

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle
13128566

2023 Kia Sportage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$27,075

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,045KM
VIN KNDPUCAF3P7128614

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0158A
  • Mileage 78,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore the endless possibilities in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 78,045 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD Luxury - Navigation - $63.25 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD Luxury - Navigation - $63.25 /Wk 121,760 KM $17,075 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport - Sunroof - Wi-Fi for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport - Sunroof - Wi-Fi 77,287 KM $25,075 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Kia Sportage 78,045 KM $27,075 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2023 Kia Sportage