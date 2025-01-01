$27,075+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$27,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,045KM
VIN KNDPUCAF3P7128614
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0158A
- Mileage 78,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore the endless possibilities in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 78,045 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
