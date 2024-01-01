$32,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Altima
SR - Sunroof - Navigation
2023 Nissan Altima
SR - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,620KM
VIN 1N4BL4CW4PN407426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats!
Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!
With smart and intuitive technology, this 2023 Altima offers a refined and exciting driving experience. This 2023 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 39,620 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is SR. This Altima SR comes with a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. With heated seats for comfort and the Nissan Intelligent key for convenience this Altima offers an elevated experience for everyone. An advanced safety suite including brake assist, collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rearview camera, and rear parking sensors helps inspire confidence on every drive. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Payments from $530.69 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Nissan Altima