Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats!

Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!

With smart and intuitive technology, this 2023 Altima offers a refined and exciting driving experience. This 2023 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 39,620 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altimas trim level is SR. This Altima SR comes with a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. With heated seats for comfort and the Nissan Intelligent key for convenience this Altima offers an elevated experience for everyone. An advanced safety suite including brake assist, collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rearview camera, and rear parking sensors helps inspire confidence on every drive. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

Payments from $530.69 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,620 KM

Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats!

Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!

With smart and intuitive technology, this 2023 Altima offers a refined and exciting driving experience. This 2023 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 39,620 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is SR. This Altima SR comes with a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. With heated seats for comfort and the Nissan Intelligent key for convenience this Altima offers an elevated experience for everyone. An advanced safety suite including brake assist, collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rearview camera, and rear parking sensors helps inspire confidence on every drive. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Payments from $530.69 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
