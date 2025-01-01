$46,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Ariya
PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE - Sunroof
2023 Nissan Ariya
PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,841KM
VIN JN1DF0CD7PM707469
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Rapid Charging, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $49714 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $46900!
With impressive range and surprising capability, this 2023 Ariya will never hold you back from pursuing your wanderlust. This 2023 Nissan ARIYA is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 7,841 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our ARIYA's trim level is PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE. The ultimate combination of performance and technology, this Ariya Platinum offers heated and cooled synthetic leather seats, ProPILOT automated parking, a heads up display, sunroof, power liftgate, and a 360 degree camera. This Ariya is a bold step in a new direction with a heated steering wheel, wood trim, LED lights with automatic high beams, proximity key, and memory settings. NissanConnect EV featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose speakers keep every drive connected. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot intervention and warning system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, driver attention alerts, and a rearview camera help secure every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Rapid Charging, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Memory Seats.
Payments from $754.34 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rapid Charging
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Nissan Ariya