<b>Low Mileage, Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Rapid Charging, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> Compare at $49714 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $46900! <br> <br> With impressive range and surprising capability, this 2023 Ariya will never hold you back from pursuing your wanderlust. This 2023 Nissan ARIYA is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 7,841 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our ARIYAs trim level is PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE. The ultimate combination of performance and technology, this Ariya Platinum offers heated and cooled synthetic leather seats, ProPILOT automated parking, a heads up display, sunroof, power liftgate, and a 360 degree camera. This Ariya is a bold step in a new direction with a heated steering wheel, wood trim, LED lights with automatic high beams, proximity key, and memory settings. NissanConnect EV featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose speakers keep every drive connected. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot intervention and warning system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, driver attention alerts, and a rearview camera help secure every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Rapid Charging, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Memory Seats. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$754.34</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Nissan Ariya

7,841 KM

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Ariya

PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE - Sunroof

2023 Nissan Ariya

PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE - Sunroof

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

7,841KM
VIN JN1DF0CD7PM707469

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,841 KM

Low Mileage, Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Rapid Charging, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $49714 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $46900!

With impressive range and surprising capability, this 2023 Ariya will never hold you back from pursuing your wanderlust. This 2023 Nissan ARIYA is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 7,841 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our ARIYA's trim level is PLATINUM+ e-4ORCE. The ultimate combination of performance and technology, this Ariya Platinum offers heated and cooled synthetic leather seats, ProPILOT automated parking, a heads up display, sunroof, power liftgate, and a 360 degree camera. This Ariya is a bold step in a new direction with a heated steering wheel, wood trim, LED lights with automatic high beams, proximity key, and memory settings. NissanConnect EV featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose speakers keep every drive connected. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot intervention and warning system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, driver attention alerts, and a rearview camera help secure every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Rapid Charging, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Memory Seats.


Payments from $754.34 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rapid Charging

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2023 Nissan Ariya