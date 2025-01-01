$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier
CREW CAB PRO-4X
2023 Nissan Frontier
CREW CAB PRO-4X
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,705KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK9PN653334
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM
Best in-class standard horsepower makes this 2023 Nissan Frontier the king of bringing what you need. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 30,705 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Nissan Frontier