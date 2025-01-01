Menu
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM

Best in-class standard horsepower makes this 2023 Nissan Frontier the king of bringing what you need. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 30,705 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Frontiers trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2023 Nissan Frontier

30,705 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB PRO-4X

12705990

2023 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB PRO-4X

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,705KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK9PN653334

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,705 KM

Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM

Best in-class standard horsepower makes this 2023 Nissan Frontier the king of bringing what you need. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 30,705 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2023 Nissan Frontier