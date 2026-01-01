$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
24,386KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK2PN661937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2427
- Mileage 24,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Best in-class standard horsepower makes this 2023 Nissan Frontier the king of bringing what you need. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 24,386 km. It's Super Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio 3.692
558.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,727 kgs (6,012 lbs)
Engine: 3.8L V6 w/DIG -inc: idle start/stop
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) with individual display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Painted PRO-4X Alloy
Tires: P265/70R17 AT
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" colour touch-screen display w/Apple Android Auto/wireless Apple CarPlay, electronic compass in navigation system, NissanConnect services, wi-fi hotspot, over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware, ...
Siriusxm Traffic/Premium Traffic - Nissanconnect Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
2023 Nissan Frontier