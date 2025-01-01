$23,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,005KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV3PL527639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!
Compare at $25435 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23995!
Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2023 Kicks. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 27,005 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
