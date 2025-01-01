Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Compare at $25435 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23995! <br> <br> Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2023 Kicks. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 27,005 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U+p/DEtfN8/1Phe6KtTgXLk2r6MEkf3l target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$385.94</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Nissan Kicks

27,005 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
12246685

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,005KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV3PL527639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

Compare at $25435 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23995!

Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2023 Kicks. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 27,005 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.


Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SPORT, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE, VISIBILITY PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SPORT, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE, VISIBILITY PACKAGE 66,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS - Low Mileage 14,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 48,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Kicks