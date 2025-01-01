Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Whether its a road trip to the woods or all the gear for your next gig, this Kicks fits whatever you are into. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 8,453 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kvandjJjDCM9jVbLzUs1zJI14u6RAIHn target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Nissan Kicks

8,453 KM

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,453KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV4PL488205

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

Whether it's a road trip to the woods or all the gear for your next gig, this Kicks fits whatever you are into. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 8,453 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$CALL

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

