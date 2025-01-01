$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Sunroof - Navigation
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,532KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE2PC247428
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1990
- Mileage 49,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With amazing style and even better capability, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 49,532 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV. This Pathfinder SV comes with even more convenience and capability with added navigation with voice activation, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, power liftgate, smart device remote start, a dual row sunroof, Class III towing equipment with hitch and sway control, fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with touchscreen and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, and automatic LED headlamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, and blind spot intervention. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Nissan Pathfinder