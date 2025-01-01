Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Rear Camera

Designed for versatility, this 2023 Pathfinder has all the adventure ready tech your active family needs. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 75,866 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Pathfinders trim level is SV. This Pathfinder SV comes with even more convenience and capability with added navigation with voice activation, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, power liftgate, smart device remote start, a dual row sunroof, Class III towing equipment with hitch and sway control, fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with touchscreen and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, and automatic LED headlamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, and blind spot intervention.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2087
  • Mileage 75,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Rear Camera

Designed for versatility, this 2023 Pathfinder has all the adventure ready tech your active family needs. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 75,866 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV. This Pathfinder SV comes with even more convenience and capability with added navigation with voice activation, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, power liftgate, smart device remote start, a dual row sunroof, Class III towing equipment with hitch and sway control, fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with touchscreen and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, and automatic LED headlamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, and blind spot intervention.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

