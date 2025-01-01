Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Reignite the joy of driving with this sleek and stylish Nissan Qashqai. This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 7,138 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is SV AWD. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Nissan Qashqai

7,138 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD - Low Mileage

12532843

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,138KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW2PW104948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2090
  • Mileage 7,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Reignite the joy of driving with this sleek and stylish Nissan Qashqai. This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 7,138 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV AWD. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2023 Nissan Qashqai