Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>HUD, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate!</b><br> <br> Compare at $43455 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $40995! <br> <br> The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue has it all with heated quilted leather seats with memory settings, a heads up display, interior accent lighting, Bose premium audio, and a wireless charger. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, wi-fi, remote start, motion activated power liftgate, the Divide-N-hide cargo system, and Nissan Intelligent Key. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$659.36</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Nissan Rogue

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Moonroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  1. 11439809
  2. 11439809
  3. 11439809
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JN8BT3DD7PW303464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour 17248
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1806
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

HUD, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate!

Compare at $43455 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $40995!

The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue has it all with heated quilted leather seats with memory settings, a heads up display, interior accent lighting, Bose premium audio, and a wireless charger. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, wi-fi, remote start, motion activated power liftgate, the Divide-N-hide cargo system, and Nissan Intelligent Key. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Payments from $659.36 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

HUD
Blind Spot Detection
PowerLiftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140 for sale in Kemptville, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140 61,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 106,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Power Windows for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Power Windows 263,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue