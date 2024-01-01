Menu
Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $38155 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35995!

Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2023 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 28,759 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogues trim level is SV Moonroof. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.

Payments from $578.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Nissan Rogue

28,759 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
28,759KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,759 KM

Vehicle Description

Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2023 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 28,759 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV Moonroof. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.


Payments from $578.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

