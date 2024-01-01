$35,795+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$35,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,568KM
VIN JN8BT3BB3PW194258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37943 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35795!
This 2023 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 40,568 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $575.73 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Nissan Rogue