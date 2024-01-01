Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $37943 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35795! <br> <br> This 2023 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 40,568 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$575.73</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Nissan Rogue

40,568 KM

Details Description

$35,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$35,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,568KM
VIN JN8BT3BB3PW194258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $37943 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35795!

This 2023 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 40,568 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $575.73 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 164,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth for sale in Kemptville, ON
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth 229,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Kemptville, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof 137,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,795

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue