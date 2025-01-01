Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Compare at $29675 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $27995! <br> <br> The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,469 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CbaXV//+YuxXvzI0dHhMb3c5fMPf7Zdb target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is S. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$450.27</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Nissan Rogue

15,469 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12086929

2023 Nissan Rogue

S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,469KM
VIN 5N1AT3AA3PC756740

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1955
  • Mileage 15,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $29675 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $27995!

The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,469 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning.


Payments from $450.27 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Dodge Dart GT for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Dodge Dart GT 108,532 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV 41,681 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV 42,224 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue