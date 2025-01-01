Menu
Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995! 

Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of lifes adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 42,224 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. 

Payments from $530.69 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2023 Nissan Rogue

42,224 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV

12086935

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,224KM
VIN JN8BT3BBXPW191048

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1957
  • Mileage 42,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!

Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 42,224 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $530.69 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2023 Nissan Rogue