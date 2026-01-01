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2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof - Certified - Low Mileage
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof - Certified - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,411KM
VIN JN8BT3BB5PW201646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pea
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2656
- Mileage 22,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage!
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 22,411 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Pearl White Pea in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV Moonroof. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience.
Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 22,411 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Pearl White Pea in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV Moonroof. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience.
Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Nissan Rogue