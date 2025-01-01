$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,000KM
VIN 3N1AB8DVXPY299731
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2315
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key!
Pump up your drive with a class defying interior, upscale look, and premium feel in this 2023 Sentra. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 13,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Pump up your drive with a class defying interior, upscale look, and premium feel in this 2023 Sentra. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 13,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
46.9 L Fuel Tank
5.25 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION 128,991 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Sunroof - Heated Seats 159,687 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start 51,952 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Nissan Sentra