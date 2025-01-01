$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru ASCENT
Onyx - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,411KM
VIN 4S4WMAHD8P3402090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Tow Package!
This 2023 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Subaru Ascent is an exciting mid-size SUV that exhibits the safety, performance, reliability, and unbeatable value that Subaru is renowned for. The exterior styling shares familiar design cues with other vehicles in the Subaru fleet, but makes a bold and rugged statement through its sheer size and muscular stature. The interior treats passengers with a host of desirable features, from the spacious cabin and ergonomically designed seats to the carefully designed storage compartments. Cutting-edge technology is in abundance, with top-tier infotainment and connectivity systems, and a host of safety features for reassurance on the roads at all times.This SUV has 34,411 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Ascent's trim level is Onyx. Offering even more, this Ascent Onyx steps things up with unique exterior styling and all-weather soft touch seating surfaces with contrasting green stitching, along with second-row captain chairs, upgraded aluminum wheels, an express open/close glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection. This spacious and capable three-row SUV is packed with additional standard features such as heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone front climate control with rear HVAC, selective service internet access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and an 11.6-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and a back-up camera. Additional features include tow equipment with trailer sway control, 60-40 folding bench second and third row seats, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Tow Package, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
2023 Subaru ASCENT