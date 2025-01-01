$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,159KM
VIN JF2GTAGCXP8255716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3436
- Mileage 52,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, LED Headlights, Power Seat, SiriusXM, Proximity Key
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.This SUV has 52,159 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport rewards you with vivid LED headlights, a premium glass sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The foot pedals are exclusively finished in aluminum, for a sporty feel and safety is guaranteed with blind spot detection and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Additional features include a vibrant 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, automatic climate control, electronic cruise control, a rearview camera plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek