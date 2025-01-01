Menu
Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, SiriusXM

With its bold styling and robust engineering, this 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is outstanding as an urban dweller and an off-road warrior. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 46,300 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Crosstreks trim level is Outdoor. For extreme adventure enthusiasts, this Crosstrek Outdoor offers a distinct front bumper design, with a bold front grille and side cladding. The included dual-function X-MODE system ensures stability and surefootedness through the trickiest road conditions. A front-view camera is also included for added visibility when navigating through rough terrain. The interior features an upgraded 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, heated seats with soft-touch upholstery and unique yellow contrast stitching, plus it also comes with automatic climate control and aluminum wheels.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

46,300 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor

13052153

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,300KM
VIN JF2GTHSC8PH217529

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,300 KM

Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, SiriusXM

With its bold styling and robust engineering, this 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is outstanding as an urban dweller and an off-road warrior. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 46,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Crosstrek's trim level is Outdoor. For extreme adventure enthusiasts, this Crosstrek Outdoor offers a distinct front bumper design, with a bold front grille and side cladding. The included dual-function X-MODE system ensures stability and surefootedness through the trickiest road conditions. A front-view camera is also included for added visibility when navigating through rough terrain. The interior features an upgraded 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, heated seats with soft-touch upholstery and unique yellow contrast stitching, plus it also comes with automatic climate control and aluminum wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek