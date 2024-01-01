Menu
Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 33,753 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4 Primes trim level is XSE. This RAV4 Prime XSE is practical and versatile midsize SUV delivering astounding performance thanks to a reliably-engineered hybrid powertrain with sport-tuned suspension, and offers amazing standard features such as SofTex synthetic leather seats, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate for rear cargo access, towing equipment with trailer sway control, an express open/close glass sunroof, heated front and rear seats with power adjustment, and a heated steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia screen, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a back-up camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front fog lamps, proximity keyless entry with push button start, fast charging, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN JTMGB3FV2PD126795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 33,753 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is XSE. This RAV4 Prime XSE is practical and versatile midsize SUV delivering astounding performance thanks to a reliably-engineered hybrid powertrain with sport-tuned suspension, and offers amazing standard features such as SofTex synthetic leather seats, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate for rear cargo access, towing equipment with trailer sway control, an express open/close glass sunroof, heated front and rear seats with power adjustment, and a heated steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia screen, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a back-up camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front fog lamps, proximity keyless entry with push button start, fast charging, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

HYBRID
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

