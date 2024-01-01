$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE - Hybrid
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,753KM
VIN JTMGB3FV2PD126795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1815
- Mileage 33,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 33,753 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is XSE. This RAV4 Prime XSE is practical and versatile midsize SUV delivering astounding performance thanks to a reliably-engineered hybrid powertrain with sport-tuned suspension, and offers amazing standard features such as SofTex synthetic leather seats, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate for rear cargo access, towing equipment with trailer sway control, an express open/close glass sunroof, heated front and rear seats with power adjustment, and a heated steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia screen, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a back-up camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front fog lamps, proximity keyless entry with push button start, fast charging, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
HYBRID
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi
