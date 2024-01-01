$75,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited TRD Off Road
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited TRD Off Road
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$75,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 5TFJC5DB0PX031660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, TRD Off-Road Package, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats!
Compare at $78279 - Our Price is just $75999!
A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.It's midnight black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Trd Off-road Package, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory system, 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats and 2-way power adjustable driver and passenger lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
122 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid i-FORCE MAX -inc: intercooler
Independent Front & 5 Link Rear Suspension
GVWR: 3,455 kgs (7,617 lbs)
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery 1.87 kWh Capacity
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Additional Features
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
TRD Off-Road Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$75,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Toyota Tundra