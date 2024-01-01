$51,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$51,996
+ taxes & licensing
15,275KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1V2FE2CA1PC222436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PURE GRAY
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11979A
- Mileage 15,275 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!
Compare at $53556 - Our Price is just $51996!
Turn heads with this stylish 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, with an eye-catching exterior design and high-end technology features. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality. With loads of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks.This low mileage SUV has just 15,275 kms. It's pure gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $53556 - Our Price is just $51996!
Turn heads with this stylish 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, with an eye-catching exterior design and high-end technology features. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality. With loads of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks.This low mileage SUV has just 15,275 kms. It's pure gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
WHEELS: 9J X 21" BRASELTON ALLOY
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 265/45R21 104T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.60 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,798 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Side Assist Blind Spot
Area View 360 Front Camera
Area View 360 Left Side Camera
Area View 360 Right Side Camera
Area View 360 Back-Up Camera
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
480w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
Engine: 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cyl
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: Fender premium audio system - 12 speakers plus subwoofer, diversity antenna AM/FM reception, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connect...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate DENALI ULTIMATE, 6.2 V8, SUPER CRUISE, SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS 9,852 KM $85,888 + tax & lic
2023 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe BMW I4 M50 ALL ELECTIC, AWD, 394 KM RANGE 536 HP! 42,164 KM $67,500 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5-door DSG GTI, DSG, REAR CAMERA, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, WINTERS AND SUMMERS 117,712 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Volkswagen Atlas