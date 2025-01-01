$44,525+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$44,525
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,625KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA4PC554889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3956
- Mileage 49,625 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!
Compare at $45861 - Our Price is just $44525!
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a spacious SUV engineered for long hauls, with clever safety and driver assistance packages. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 49,625 kms. It's oryx white pearl effect in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $45861 - Our Price is just $44525!
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a spacious SUV engineered for long hauls, with clever safety and driver assistance packages. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 49,625 kms. It's oryx white pearl effect in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Hyundai Accent GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 624,160 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 108,224 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Nissan Murano SL - Leather Seats - Moonroof 10,786 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$44,525
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Volkswagen Atlas