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<b>Leather Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $42741 - Our Price is just $41496! <br> <br>This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is an exhilarating sports hatch guaranteed to deliver sheer driving pleasure on the street and on track. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2023 Volkswagen Golf R.<br> <br>This sedan has 55,736 km. Its Pure White in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UesM5/ZNliYoQEkWpkxkVxdKI4jseVc8 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Golf Rs trim level is DSG. Known as the ultimate German hot hatch, this Golf R manual features sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a drivers heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br> <br/><br>Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! <br><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Volkswagen Golf

55,736 KM

Details Description Features

$41,496

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Volkswagen Golf

R DSG - Leather Seats

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14096191

2023 Volkswagen Golf

R DSG - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$41,496

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,736KM
VIN WVWEB7CD2PW211098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour GALAXY BLACK W/BLUE ACC, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats!

Compare at $42741 - Our Price is just $41496!

This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is an exhilarating sports hatch guaranteed to deliver sheer driving pleasure on the street and on track. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2023 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2023 Volkswagen Golf R.

This sedan has 55,736 km. It's Pure White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. Known as the ultimate German hot hatch, this Golf R manual features sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a driver's heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44


Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$41,496

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2023 Volkswagen Golf