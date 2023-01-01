$43,485+ tax & licensing
$43,485
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Manual - Premium Audio
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
95KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628582
- Stock #: P3162
- VIN: 3VW1T7BU7PM005771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44790 - Our Price is just $43485!
This 2023 Jetta GLI balances genuine performance and everyday practicality in an attractively designed package. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2023 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This low mileage sedan has just 95 kms. It's oryx white pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta GLI's trim level is Manual. This sporty sedan is jampacked with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Sport Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
