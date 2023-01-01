Menu
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

95 KM

$43,485

+ tax & licensing
$43,485

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Manual - Premium Audio

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Manual - Premium Audio

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$43,485

+ taxes & licensing

95KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628582
  • Stock #: P3162
  • VIN: 3VW1T7BU7PM005771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3162
  • Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $44790 - Our Price is just $43485!

This 2023 Jetta GLI balances genuine performance and everyday practicality in an attractively designed package. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2023 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2023 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This low mileage sedan has just 95 kms. It's oryx white pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jetta GLI's trim level is Manual. This sporty sedan is jampacked with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Sport Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

