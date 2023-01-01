$43,256+ tax & licensing
$43,256
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Volkswagen Taos
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$43,256
+ taxes & licensing
1,946KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10113957
- Stock #: 11361A
- VIN: 3VVNX7B20PM338919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11361A
- Mileage 1,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44554 - Our Price is just $43256!
This 2023 VW Taos proves you don't have to be big to be bold. This 2023 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2023 Volkswagen Taos.This low mileage SUV has just 1,946 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping things up, this Taos Comfortline adds a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, synthetic-leather heated front seats, and a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. Also standard include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry, two 12-volt DC power outlet, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen now with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, VW Car-Net, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision mitigation, LED headlights with daytime running lights, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
