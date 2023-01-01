$39,086+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$39,086
+ taxes & licensing
2,495KM
Used
VIN 3VV8B7AX2PM089094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11788A
- Mileage 2,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control!
Compare at $40259 - Our Price is just $39086!
Everything from capacity, capability, comfort, and ease of use was designed with relentless purpose on this 2023 Tiguan. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 2,495 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition features an express open/close sunroof and unique exterior styling, along with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusX
4G WiFi
