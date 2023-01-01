$42,619+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$42,619
+ taxes & licensing
7,893KM
Used
VIN 3VVMB7AX1PM083124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11296
- Mileage 7,893 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof!
Stylish and versatile, this Tiguan can be your family adventure vehicle for both the daily drives and the weekend getaways.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This pure white SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping up to this Tiguan Comfortline rewards you with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 7893 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
See dealer for details.
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 2-way power driver lumbar support and 8-way power driver seat w/power recline
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Tires: 235/55R18 100H All-Season
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder
Wheels: 7J x 18" Kingston Alloy -inc: wheel locks
GVWR: 2,300 kgs (5,070 lbs)
Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM, 6 speakers, Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity), wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), USB type C port (x2) in front centre console, (x2) in rear w/incre...
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan