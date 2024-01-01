Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof!</b><br> <br> Compare at $41198 - Our Price is just $39998! <br> <br> Designed with you in mind, this 2023 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Whether its a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and its called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 4,235 kms. Its deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.<br><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

4,235 KM

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line - Premium Audio

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line - Premium Audio

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,235KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6PM034338

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black / Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L3530
  • Mileage 4,235 KM

Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof!

Compare at $41198 - Our Price is just $39998!

Designed with you in mind, this 2023 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 4,235 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

Cooled Seats

Android Auto

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan