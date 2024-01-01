$40,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Premium Audio
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,325KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV4B7AX2PM098246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3529
- Mileage 22,325 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof!
Compare at $42228 - Our Price is just $40998!
Designed with you in mind, this 2023 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 22,325 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $42228 - Our Price is just $40998!
Designed with you in mind, this 2023 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 22,325 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Ford F-150 4X2 - SUPERCAB XLT - 145 WB 129,194 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2019 Acura ILX Premium Sedan - Leather Seats 40,259 KM $24,298 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 73,810 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan