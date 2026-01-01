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2024 Acura Integra
Type S - HUD - Premium Audio
2024 Acura Integra
Type S - HUD - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$56,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,873KM
VIN 19UDE5G9XRA800544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0697A
- Mileage 30,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, HUD, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Acura follows up the revival of the legendary Integra nameplate in 2024, with cutting edge technology and scintillating performance for the everyday driver and track enthusiast. This 2024 Acura Integra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After years of absence, this refreshed Acura Integra returns for the 2024 model year. Loaded with sophisticated infotainment and safety technology along with endless versatility and comfort, this sports sedan also maintains the fun-to-drive and athletic nature that the Integra has long been known for. Punchy performance and razor-sharp handling ensures that every second spent behind the wheel of this 2024 Acura Integra will be a memorable one.
This sedan has 30,873 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Integra's trim level is Type S. This Integra Type S adds on an engaging transmission with sport-tuned adaptive suspension, along with a driver's heads-up display unit, a sonorous 12-speaker premium audio system, and other comforts like heated and power-adjustable seats, functionality, dual-zone climate control, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, navigation, and SiriusXM. Safety on the road is assured, with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and pedestrian braking. Other features include interior ambient lighting, JewelEyes LED lights with inbuilt daytime running lights, synthetic leather seats with suede inserts, proximity keyless entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, HUD, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Acura follows up the revival of the legendary Integra nameplate in 2024, with cutting edge technology and scintillating performance for the everyday driver and track enthusiast. This 2024 Acura Integra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After years of absence, this refreshed Acura Integra returns for the 2024 model year. Loaded with sophisticated infotainment and safety technology along with endless versatility and comfort, this sports sedan also maintains the fun-to-drive and athletic nature that the Integra has long been known for. Punchy performance and razor-sharp handling ensures that every second spent behind the wheel of this 2024 Acura Integra will be a memorable one.
This sedan has 30,873 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Integra's trim level is Type S. This Integra Type S adds on an engaging transmission with sport-tuned adaptive suspension, along with a driver's heads-up display unit, a sonorous 12-speaker premium audio system, and other comforts like heated and power-adjustable seats, functionality, dual-zone climate control, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, navigation, and SiriusXM. Safety on the road is assured, with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and pedestrian braking. Other features include interior ambient lighting, JewelEyes LED lights with inbuilt daytime running lights, synthetic leather seats with suede inserts, proximity keyless entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, HUD, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$56,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Acura Integra