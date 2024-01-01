$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,462KM
VIN KL47LCE23RB179700
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ENVISTADOM
- Mileage 2,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
With a flowing roofline, sleek sportback design and a bold stance, this Buick Envista sure makes a great first impression. This 2024 Buick Envista is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 2,462 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envista's trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Envista Avenue adds in a power open/close moonroof, perforated leather seats, a wireless charging pad and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Buick Envista