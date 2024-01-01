Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> With a flowing roofline, sleek sportback design and a bold stance, this Buick Envista sure makes a great first impression. This 2024 Buick Envista is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Buicks all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 2,462 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Envistas trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Envista Avenue adds in a power open/close moonroof, perforated leather seats, a wireless charging pad and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2024 Buick Envista

2,462 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,462KM
VIN KL47LCE23RB179700

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ENVISTADOM
  • Mileage 2,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!

With a flowing roofline, sleek sportback design and a bold stance, this Buick Envista sure makes a great first impression. This 2024 Buick Envista is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 2,462 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Envista's trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Envista Avenue adds in a power open/close moonroof, perforated leather seats, a wireless charging pad and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 68,596 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX 52,013 KM $18,695 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 57,125 KM $30,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2024 Buick Envista