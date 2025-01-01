$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,962KM
VIN KL47LCE29RB035259
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
This 2024 Buick Envista is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress.This SUV has 25,962 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Envista's trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Envista Avenue adds in a power open/close moonroof, perforated leather seats, a wireless charging pad and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2024 Buick Envista is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress.This SUV has 25,962 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Envista's trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Envista Avenue adds in a power open/close moonroof, perforated leather seats, a wireless charging pad and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Assist handle, front passenger
Following Distance Indicator
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Door sill plate cover, front
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel, heated
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Air filter, pollutant and fine dust
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Steering wheel, wrapped, flat-bottom
Head restraints, front, up/down adjustment
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display, reconfigurable
Display, trip computer
Window, power, driver with Express-Down
Window, power, front passenger with Express-Down
Power outlet, 12-volt located inside front console
Shift knob, vinyl
Cargo security cover, rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Armrest, centre, rear with cupholders
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Liftgate, power
Recovery hook, front
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 245/45R19 all-season, blackwall
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Glass, tinted windshield
Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) Avenir Premium Pearl Nickel aluminum
Headlamp level, upper
Lamps, turn signal indicators, front LED
Moonroof, power, tilt-sliding with manual sunshade
Windows
MOONROOF
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 4255 lbs. (1930 kg)
Suspension, rear, Watts Link System
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
Horn, single-note
HD Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB ports, 2 type-C located on back of centre console, charge-only
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2026 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing 10 KM $91,082 + tax & lic
2025 Cadillac CT4 Luxury CT4, AWD, SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND 6,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT 155,052 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2024 Buick Envista