2024 Cadillac XT6
2024 Cadillac XT6
Sport - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
31,456KM
VIN 1GYKPHRS5RZ730481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-2320A
- Mileage 31,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Cooled Seats!
This 2024 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Providing next-level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or on long road trips in ultimate refinement and comfort. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further. This 2024 Cadillac XT6 is indeed the perfect large SUV.This SUV has 31,456 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Sport. This XT6 Sport features adaptive performance suspension and unique exterior styling, with inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats, perforated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and mobile device wireless charging. Other features include LED lights, a power liftgate with programmable memory height, an upgraded 14-speaker Bose audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, tri-zone climate control, adaptive remote start, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety equipment include lane change alert with blind zone monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 300+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Cadillac XT6